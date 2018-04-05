Streetwise newsletter: CSA to develop guidance on climate-risk disclosures; CIBC files to list Caribbean subsidiary in New York

Here are the top reads,

Regulators: Canadian securities regulators have finished reviewing how large publicly traded companies disclose their climate change-related risks to investors and have found that the level of information provided varies widely. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)

IPOs: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has filed paperwork to list its Caribbean banking subsidiary on U.S. stock markets, signalling a desire to pull back from a region that has proven challenging for banks. Story (James Bradshaw)



FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

People moves: National Bank Financial has named a new leader for its equity capital markets group, and also added a familiar face to the team in order to bolster client coverage. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

Financial products: BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, said on Thursday it will offer new investment strategies and exchange-traded funds that exclude civilian firearms producers and retailers, following through on plans it outlined last month after a Florida high school massacre. Story



Joint venture: JPMorgan Chase & Co, Amazon.com Inc., and Berkshire Hathaway will focus on the biggest health issues threatening the U.S. economy in their new joint venture, including aligning healthcare payments with employee health and addressing chronic diseases, CEO Jamie Dimon said in his annual letter to shareholders. Story



DEAL WRAP

Exchanges: The Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX) said on Thursday it would be bought by NYSE-operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc for an undisclosed amount, a month-and-a-half after U.S. regulators blocked the sale of CHX to China-based investors. Story

Conglomerates: China’s HNA Group Co Ltd, the heavily indebted aviation-to-financials conglomerate, plans to sell some or all of its US$6.3 billion stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, underlining its need to shed assets and tackle a cash crunch. Story



Takeover approvals: Canadian construction giant Aecon would be prevented from working on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit if it’s acquired by a Chinese state-owned firm currently seeking Ottawa’s approval for a takeover, sources say. Story (Robert Fife and Steven Chase, for subscribers)



WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

IPOs: Just about two weeks after Dropbox raised US$756 million on the day of its public market debut, the file-sharing company has tacked an additional $113 million on to the total amount brought in through the public offering. PitchBook



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

League tables: Bankers jostled to raise about $2-billion in new capital for medical marijuana companies in the first three months of 2018, boosting the profile and fees of smaller investment banks in the latest quarterly deal rankings. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, Christina Pellegrini and Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

