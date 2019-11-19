Streetwise newsletter: David Rosenberg to leave Gluskin Sheff to set up his own consulting firm

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
David Rosenberg to leave Gluskin Sheff to set up his own consulting firm: David Rosenberg, the bearish economist whose morning newsletter is a must-read for many on Bay Street, is leaving money manager Gluskin Sheff & Associates Inc. after more than a decade to launch his own consulting firm. Story (Ian McGugan)
Major Encana shareholder to vote against company’s move to U.S.: Encana’s move to the U.S. is “a lousy plan” that breaches the company’s fiduciary responsibility to Canadian shareholders, says one independent investment management firm that holds about four per cent of the oil company’s stock. Story (Emma Graney)
OMERS Ventures loses senior executive, latest in string of recent management changes: Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System has lost its second top venture capital managing partner in five months, the latest in a slew of personnel changes within the pension giant’s venture investing divisions since the announced departure of OMERS Ventures head John Ruffolo 14 months ago. Story (Sean Silcoff)
Ontario Securities Commission to allow smaller investment firms to outsource compliance role: The Ontario Securities Commission will permit small and medium-sized investment firms to outsource the role of chief compliance officer, one of a host of proposed rule changes designed to reduce obligations on the companies it regulates, the commission will announce Tuesday. Story (Greg McArthur)
British insurers Aviva’s Asian operations a smart fit for Manulife, analysts say: A move by British insurer Aviva Plc to put part of its Asian operations up for sale opens a door for Canadian insurance giant Manulife Financial Corp. to strengthen its distribution and digital capabilities in the region, analysts say. Story (Clare O’Hara)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
RBC backs $20-million Highline BETA fund that helps startups sell to large corporations: A Canadian venture development firm that specializes in helping large corporations fund and expand innovative tech startups has secured Royal Bank of Canada as the anchor investor of its $20-million fund. Story (Sean Silcoff)
