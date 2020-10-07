Streetwise newsletter: Distressed debt funds held at bay as central banks keep credit markets stable

Distressed debt funds held at bay as central banks keep credit markets stable: The shock waves that convulsed through financial markets back in February and March sent the level of distressed debt soaring, as a slew of U.S. and Canadian companies faced the sudden prospect of bankruptcy or default. Reminiscent of the credit crisis more than a decade ago, these kinds of episodes usually see hedge funds generate astronomical returns by sinking vast sums of money into companies that cannot access financing through normal channels. But then the central bankers changed the game, practically overnight. The U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of Canada and others reacted to the COVID-19 crisis with incredible force, promising essentially unlimited liquidity to stave off a credit crunch. (Tim Shufelt)
Sandpiper launches drive for investor support in Artis REIT proxy fight: Sandpiper Group has laid out plans to steer Artis Real Estate Investment Trust should it win a bid to replace most of the board, including cutting costs, increasing distributions to investors and halting business with a company connected to the chief executive’s family. (Jeffrey Jones)
Barrick CEO calls for consolidation of African gold industry and warns of reserve crisis: Barrick Gold Corp. CEO Mark Bristow on Wednesday said the gold industry in Africa should consolidate further, as he warned of a “serious reserve crisis” looming for the sector. (Reuters)
G4S calls GardaWorld’s pitch to shareholders misleading, insists its pensions are well-funded: British private security company G4S PLC on Wednesday once again rejected smaller Canadian rival GardaWorld Corp.'s offer and dismissed claims made by the hostile bidders in a pitch to shareholders as misleading. (Reuters)
