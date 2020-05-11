Streetwise newsletter: Dream Unlimited to launch private equity arm to invest in commercial property

Dream Unlimited to launch private equity arm to invest in commercial property: Real estate company Dream Unlimited is launching a private equity arm, with plans to raise several billion dollars to invest in commercial property in North America and Germany after the coronavirus pandemic. (Rachelle Younglai)
National Bank of Canada names Jonathan Durocher as new president of wealth management business: National Bank of Canada is shaking up the leadership of its wealth management business. On Monday, Jonathan Durocher was named president of National Bank Financial Wealth Management, the brokerage business at Canada’s fifth-largest bank. (Clare O’Hara)
Coronavirus pandemic forces Aldo to quicken its transformation plan: Even before the COVID-19 pandemic stunned the retail sector with imposed shutdowns of stores and shopping malls that cratered sales, Montreal-based global footwear retailer the Aldo Group knew its business needed to change. (Susan Krashinsky Robertson)
Canadian gold miner SSR to buy Alacer Gold in $2.4-billion all-stock deal: Canada’s SSR Mining Inc. is buying Denver-based miner Alacer Gold Corp. in an all-stock, zero premium transaction worth $2.4-billion, the latest big mining deal aimed at trying to win back the interest of institutional investors. (Niall McGee)
