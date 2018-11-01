Streetwise newsletter: Encana widens North American reach; Manulife re-insures legacy liabilities

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Encana widens North American reach: Encana Corp. is paying US$5.5-billion to add a new American oil-production region to its operations, saying the deal will lead to higher dividends and share buybacks. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

Manulife re-insures legacy liabilities: Manulife Financial Corp. has secured agreements to re-insure close to $13-billion worth of its legacy liabilities, allowing the Canadian life insurer to release $1-billion worth of capital that is backstopping the contracts. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

Charges: Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges Thursday against a Malaysian financier and two former Goldman Sachs investment bankers who helped raise money for a Malaysian government investment fund from which about $4 billion disappeared. Story

Brexit: British Prime Minister Theresa May has struck a tentative deal with the European Union that would give U.K. financial services companies continued access to European markets after Brexit, the Times reported on Thursday. Story

Energy sector: The CEO of MEG Energy Corp. says shareholders should continue to ignore a hostile takeover bid by Husky Energy Inc. because “by their own admission, Husky can afford to pay a lot more.” Story

Retail sector: High-end jacket maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. says it has snapped up fellow cold-weather gear producer Baffin Inc. as it looks to expand into footwear. Toronto-based Canada Goose said Thursday it will pay $32.5 million for Baffin, which focuses mostly on outdoor and industrial boots but added a clothing line in 2011. Story

OpenText buys Georgia cloud company for $310-million: Hoping to deepen its cloud capabilities, Open Text Corp. has agreed to buy the Atlanta-area cloud data-management company Liaison Technologies Inc. for US$310-million. The Waterloo, Ont., software company announced the all-cash deal with its fiscal first-quarter 2019 results Wednesday afternoon. Story (Josh O’Kane, for subscribers)

