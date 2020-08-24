Streetwise newsletter: FAIR Canada names former securities regulator as its new executive director

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: FAIR Canada names former securities regulator as its new executive director

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

FAIR Canada names former securities regulator as its new executive director: The primary advocacy group for Canadian investors has hired a former regulator as its new executive director and hopes it can find a long-term source of money to ensure its survival. The Canadian Foundation for the Advancement of Investor Rights, known as FAIR Canada, says Jean-Paul Bureaud will assume its top job. (David Milstead)

Echelon bets on extended rally in mining stocks, hires two experts: Toronto-based Echelon, an independent investment bank that focuses on raising money for small to mid-sized companies, hired Robert Lee as a managing director and head of institutional equities last week. In mid-July, the firm also hired deal maker Jason Yeung. The two mining experts join the firm at a time when gold mining stocks are soaring on the back of surging bullion prices – in Canadian dollar terms, gold is up 26 per cent this year. (Andrew Willis)

Lawsuits push ahead over trailing fees being paid to discount brokerages: Two groups of investors are pushing ahead in separate class action lawsuits against Canada’s largest discount brokerages, alleging the companies incorrectly charged billions of dollars in fees for advice they did not provide. (Clare O’Hara)

Story continues below advertisement

Blackstone selling around 40% of its stake in Cheniere limited partnership to Brookfield Infrastructure: Blackstone Group Inc. said on Monday it would sell about 40 per cent of its stake in liquefied natural gas producer Cheniere Energy Inc.‘s limited partnership to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and its own affiliated company. (Reuters)

Takeda to sell Japan consumer health unit valued at $2.3-billion to Blackstone: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Monday it would sell its Japanese consumer healthcare business to U.S. buyout fund Blackstone Group, as it aims to focus on developing drugs for unmet medical needs and rare diseases. Japan’s largest pharmaceuticals company has been selling its over-the-counter (OTC) assets worldwide as it seeks to refocus its business and reduce debt following a $59 billion acquisition of Shire Plc last year. (Reuters)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies