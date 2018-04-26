Streetwise newsletter: Fairfax CEO signal optimism at AGM, Ceridian shares surge in splashy debut

Here are the top reads,

Annual meetings: Armed with a pile of cash and improving financial results, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. founder and chief executive officer Prem Watsa told shareholders that the best times for the company are still ahead. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

IPOs: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., a human-resources software company run from Toronto, made a splashy debut on New York and Toronto stock exchanges on Thursday, as the stock surged more than 40 per cent and the company added about US$1-billion to its market capitalization. Story (Dave Ebner and Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)



Fortress saga: A mortgage brokerage firm that raised millions from investors to finance projects for Fortress Real Developments Inc. has notified clients that it is going out of business. Story (Janet McFarland, for subscribers)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

International banking: Deutsche Bank’s new chief executive Christian Sewing took firm action on its long-troubled investment bank on Thursday, cutting back bond and equities trading after a dramatic drop in quarterly profit. Story



DEAL WRAP

Takeover approvals: Bayer AG said on Thursday it had agreed to sell more crop science businesses to BASF in a deal that fulfills undertakings to the European Union and other regulators as part of its takeover of Monsanto Co. Story



