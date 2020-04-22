 Skip to main content
Streetwise newsletter: Federal backstop for bank loans aims to keep credit flowing amid oil price collapse

Federal backstop for bank loans aims to keep credit flowing amid oil price collapse: A new federal program to backstop loans to small and mid-sized energy companies could cut the number of producers that fall into bankruptcy in the coming months as oil prices hit record lows, according to executives and analysts. (Mark Rendell)

New Caisse head faces baptism of fire as Quebec economy reels from shutdowns: Charles Émond was two weeks into his new job as chief executive officer of the giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec when the stock market hit a record high in February. Two months later, the economic landscape is unrecognizable. So is Mr. Émond’s job. (Konrad Yakabuski)

Airbnb rival Sonder Holdings closing in on nine-figure venture funding: One of the most highly valued startups to launch from Canada in the past decade, travel accommodation provider Sonder Holdings Inc., is closing in on a nine-figure financing investors believe will help it ride out the economic impact of the pandemic. (Sean Silcoff)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

