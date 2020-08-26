Streetwise newsletter: Former central banker Mark Carney joins Brookfield to lead environmental, socially driven investing

Former central banker Mark Carney joins Brookfield to lead environmental, socially driven investing: Brookfield appointed the high-profile former Bank of England and Bank of Canada governor as its vice-chair and head of ESG (environmental, social and governance) and impact fund investing. The Toronto-based company oversees more than US$500-billion of assets, including a global collection of renewable power plants. (Andrew Willis)
BlackBerry shareholder asks regulators to order vote on refinancing that could allow Fairfax to take control: A long-time BlackBerry Ltd. minority shareholder has asked regulators to require shareholder approval of a debt refinancing that he says could allow Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. to gain a controlling stake of the company. The Waterloo, Ont., data-security company said in a press release on July 22 that it planned to refinance US$605-million of convertible 3.75-per-cent debentures by Sept. 1, ahead of their November maturity date. (josh O’Kane)
RBC profit beats forecasts on soaring capital markets results, easing loan-loss provisions: Royal Bank of Canada’s profit fell only 2 per cent from a year ago despite the impact of a global pandemic, driven by soaring earnings from capital markets and easing provisions for loan losses. Canada’s largest lender reported profit of $3.2-billion, or $2.20 a share, for the three months that ended July 31. In the same fiscal quarter a year earlier, RBC earned $3.26-billion, or $2.22 a share. (James Bradshaw)
Telesat Canada preparing to go public next year: Ottawa-based Telesat Canada is preparing to go public next year to raise cash for its constellation of nearly 300 low-Earth orbit satellites, a multibillion-dollar project to beam high-speed internet to remote areas from space. The satellite company is expected to announce its plans for the initial public offering in the fall, according to sources. (Alexandra Posadzki)
Hudson’s Bay scraps $900-million financing plan: Hudson’s Bay Co. has ditched its plan to raise up to $900-million in debt after prospective investors requested a higher interest rate than the company was willing to pay, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The pulled bond offering highlights the perceived risk of lending to brick-and-mortar North American retail chains, even as swaths of the United States and Canada reopen stores and many industries have had easy access to new financing. (Reuters)
Secretive Palantir lifts veil before Wall Street stock sale: Palantir Technologies Inc., a data-mining company with deep ties to U.S. intelligence and military agencies, has shed a good deal of its trademark secrecy about its business in filing for a Wall Street stock offering. (The Associated Press)
