Streetwise newsletter: Former TMX CEO Lou Eccleston forfeited $9-million in stock awards when he departed

Former TMX CEO Lou Eccleston forfeited $9-million in stock awards when he departed in January: TMX Group Ltd. CEO Lou Eccleston forfeited nearly $9-million in company stock awards when he retired in January, but left the stock exchange operator with roughly $34-million in share-based compensation following a five-year tenure. (David Milstead)
Ontario allows lawyers to witness will signing remotely in response to pandemic crisis: The Ontario government will allow legal professionals to witness the signing of wills and powers of attorney through online video platforms under an emergency order passed late Tuesday to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. (Christine Dobby)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
RBC mutual funds saw almost $3-billion in net redemptions in March amid market turmoil: Royal Bank of Canada’s asset management business saw $2.8-billion in net mutual fund redemptions last month as investors scrambled for cash and moved from longer-term funds into less volatile money market funds. (Mark Rendell)
The weakest corporate pension plans now have even bigger problems: Corporate pension plans that came into the coronavirus crisis in weak shape are markedly less healthy now, and are facing hundreds of millions of dollars in new contributions to fix looming shortfalls. (David Milstead)
RBC launches more services for clients hardest hit in pandemic using hundreds of retrained staff: Royal Bank of Canada has retrained hundreds of staff to build custom financial relief plans for personal banking clients who are in the most severe financial stress caused by the economic fallout from the new coronavirus. (James Bradshaw)
Home and auto insurers offer economic relief during COVID-19 pandemic: Home and auto insurers are joining Canada’s big banks in offering customers economic relief during the outbreak of COVID-19. (Clare O’Hara)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.