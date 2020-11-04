 Skip to main content
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: GardaWorld’s takeover target, G4S, has another suitor. This one backed by the Caisse

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

GardaWorld’s takeover target, G4S, has another suitor. This one backed by the Caisse: Canadian security company GardaWorld now faces a takeover fight for British-based G4S PLC after confirmation that U.S. rival Allied Universal Security Services LLC has also made an unsolicited takeover bid. The situation is made more intriguing by the fact that a big Allied shareholder is pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. (Nicolas Van Praet)

Venture capital, private equity financings fall in third quarter amid pandemic uncertainty: The pandemic is slowing down deal making in Canada’s venture capital and private equity markets, with the value of investing in the two sectors dropping sharply this year after running at a record-setting pace in 2019. (Andrew Willis)

Scotiabank replaces head of strategy Randy Lyons, promotes Anique Asher to new role: Bank of Nova Scotia has replaced its head of strategy, promoting Anique Asher to a new role intended to ensure a closer alignment between the bank’s plans and its financial outcomes. (James Bradshaw)

Story continues below advertisement

Greg Walker joins Evolve after leaving Vanguard: Former Vanguard executive Greg Walker has joined the executive team at Evolve Funds Group Inc. Mr. Walker, who left his position as head of institutional sales for exchange-traded funds at Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. in August, has been named executive vice-president and head of institutional sales and national accounts at Evolve. (Clare O’Hara)

Opinion: How a murky balance sheet line signals weak profits ahead: It’s one of the most murky and least understood parts of a balance sheet. But a line called “deferred tax assets” – and how it changes quarter to quarter – can provide clues to a company’s future profits. Or, in the case of 2020, the lack of future profits. (David Milstead)

Ant Group’s blockbuster $37-billion IPO suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong: China suspended Ant Group’s $37-billion stock market listing on Tuesday, thwarting the world’s largest IPO with just days to go in a dramatic blow to the financial technology company founded by billionaire Jack Ma. (Reuters)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies