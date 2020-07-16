Streetwise newsletter: Gateway Casinos sale collapses as potential buyer pulls plug

Gateway Casinos sale collapses as potential buyer pulls plug: The potential buyer of Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd., one of Canada’s largest gambling companies, walked away from the $1.5-billion takeover on Thursday, the latest in a series of deals to fail during the pandemic. (Andrew Willis)
Cirque du Soleil backs restructuring plan from creditors: Cirque du Soleil has agreed to back a restructuring plan from its creditors, which will form the baseline for any other from the $1.5-billion takeover on Thursday, the latest in a series of deals to fail during the pandemic. (Andrew Willis)oshows. (Jeffrey Jones)
Telus buys smartphone repair chain MobileKlinik in bid to help keep churn down: Most retailers are grappling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and many are shutting stores. But Mobile Klinik, a chain that repairs smartphones, is on a growth spurt. (Alexandra Posadzki)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.