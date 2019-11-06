 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Streetwise newsletter: GFL Environmental intends to scrap major IPO

For Subscribers
Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

GFL Environmental intends to scrap major IPO: GFL Environmental Inc. plans to cancel its initial public offering after institutional investors pressed the Canadian waste management giant to price its shares below the deal’s marketing range. Story (Tim Kiladze)

CPPIB bets on renewable energy with $2.63-billion purchase of wind-farm operator Pattern Energy: The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is acquiring Canada’s biggest producer of wind power for US$2.63-billion, in a major bet on the continued growth of low-carbon electricity. Story (David Milstead)

CIBC eyes sale of Caribbean banking unit to Colombian billionaire: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is in negotiations to sell its Caribbean business to a Colombian billionaire, hoping to close the books on a difficult sale process that has taken two years. Story (Tim Kiladze and James Bradshaw)

Interac acquires Ottawa-based digital identity specialist 2Keys: Interac Corp. has acquired Ottawa-based company 2Keys, a specialist in digital identity, to help the payments processor build new technology for securing and verifying who is involved in financial transactions. Story (James Bradshaw)

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Royal Bank of Canada part of Aramco IPO despite Saudi diplomatic, trade rifts: Royal Bank of Canada has won a role in Saudi Aramco’s massive initial public offering, providing another signal that oil is largely unaffected by the breakdown in diplomatic relations between Canada and Saudi Arabia. Story (Jeffrey Jones and Tim Kiladze)

Vancouver cryptocurrency platform Einstein Exchange put into receivership: Einstein Exchange, a Vancouver-based cryptocurrency trading platform that owes its customers more than $16-million, has been put into receivership by the Supreme Court of British Columbia. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)

