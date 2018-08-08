 Skip to main content

Streetwise newsletter: GMP layoffs in capital markets arm, Alberta energy watchdog seeks wider powers over oil patch takeovers

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: GMP layoffs in capital markets arm, Alberta energy watchdog seeks wider powers over oil patch takeovers

For Subscribers

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Layoffs: GMP Capital Inc. is laying off roughly 10 per cent of the staff from its Canadian capital markets business amid a slowdown in the energy sector. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, Jeffrey Jones and Niall McGee, for subscribers)

Takeovers: Alberta’s energy watchdog is seeking broader powers over corporate takeovers after the bankruptcy of a private Chinese natural gas producer exposed gaps in provincial regulations, its chief executive officer says. Story (Jeff Lewis, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Earnings: Thomson Reuters Corp. held a steady course in a second quarter marked by change, delivering 2-per-cent higher revenue while continuing to spin out its largest division as part of a US$17-billion deal with private equity giant Blackstone Group LP. Thomson Reuters Corp. held a steady course in a second quarter marked by change, delivering 2-per-cent higher revenue while continuing to spin out its largest division as part of a US$17-billion deal with private equity giant Blackstone Group LP. Story (James Bradshaw)

MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Asset sale: General Electric Co.’s financing arm said on Wednesday it will sell its energy finance unit and loan portfolio to Starwood Property Trust Inc. for US$2.56-billion, as part of a plan to shrink itself into a smaller, more focused business. Story

MORE DEALS NEWS

Leveraged buyouts: Tesla Inc’s board said it was evaluating taking the company private, a day after Chief Executive Elon Musk surprised shareholders with the idea of launching the biggest leveraged buyout of all time. Story

IPOs: TMX Group Ltd. said on Wednesday it had no plans for further talks with oil company Saudi Aramco about a partial listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange as part of what is expected to the world’s largest initial public offering. Story

Media sector: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. has triggered a 46-day deadline to raise its bid for Sky in a battle with Comcast for control of the British pay-TV group. Story (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

New offerings: ICOs were supposed to be IPOs without the Wall Street middlemen and Washington meddling. Now they’re looking a bit less revolutionary. Initial coin offerings have raised US$18 billion for blockchain startups this year, almost five times last year’s total, according to CoinSchedule. But unlike 2017, this is increasingly due to blockbuster sales that targeted accredited (read: wealthy) investors instead of just anyone with an internet connection. Story

The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.