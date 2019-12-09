Streetwise newsletter: HBC directors say report against Baker-led bid based on ‘flawed’ assumptions about previous agreement

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
HBC directors say report against Baker-led bid based on ‘flawed’ assumptions about previous agreement: Hudson’s Bay Co.'s independent directors shot back at an influential proxy advisory firm on Monday, saying its recommendation that shareholders reject a $1.1-billion privatization offer from the retailer’s executive chairman is based on flawed assumptions about a previously unpublicized agreement. Story (Jeffrey Jones)
Sun Life uses technology to lower health-care costs for customers: Two years after Jacques Goulet took over the helm as president of Sun Life Financial Canada, the insurer is cutting health-care costs for customers through digital applications that steer users to lower-cost options, while also driving down market costs for some medical products. Story (Clare O’Hara)
Paramount Financial receiver sues Toronto-area developer, claiming he took $18.8-million for his ‘personal benefit’: The court-appointed receiver for Paramount Financial Equity Corporation, which sold investments in pooled mortgage funds until its collapse in 2017, is suing a Toronto-area developer, alleging that he improperly diverted $18.8-million from Paramount-funded projects for his “personal benefit.” Story (Greg McArthur)
U.S. banks’ reluctance to lend cash may have caused repo shock, BIS says: The unwillingness of the top four U.S. banks to lend cash combined with a burst of demand from hedge funds for secured funding could explain a recent spike in U.S. money market rates, the Bank for International Settlements said. Story (Reuters)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
GFL raises $1.4-billion weeks after failed IPO to keep acquisition streak going: Fresh off its failed initial public offering, GFL Environmental Inc. is raising $1.4-billion in private markets to fuel more acquisitions. Story (Tim Kiladze)
