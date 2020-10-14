 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: HBC locked in legal battle with two landlords over unpaid rent

HBC locked in legal battle with two landlords over unpaid rent: Hudson’s Bay Co. is battling with two of its major landlords over the retailer’s failure to pay the rent during the novel coronavirus pandemic, alleging that one of them, Oxford Properties, is not doing enough to draw customers to its Quebec malls. (Rachelle Younglai, Susan Krashinsky Robertson)

RBC launches its first AI stock trading program: Royal Bank of Canada announced the launch of its first artificially intelligent computer program for trading stocks on Wednesday, bringing the bank’s expanding focus on AI to a key part of its capital markets operation. (Mark Rendell)

Loop Industries sees share price tumble following allegations from short-seller: A Quebec company that says it’s “recycling the unrecyclable” and “leading the sustainable plastic revolution” has seen its shares tumble over two days after attracting the attention of a prominent U.S. short-seller. (David Milstead)

Canada sees growth in ESG investing as U.S. increasingly rejects the trend: Even as major Canadian investors continue to embrace environmental, social and governance factors, their U.S. counterparts are increasingly rejecting them, leaving Canadians more in line with European attitudes. This is the conclusion drawn from the latest annual survey on responsible investing trends from RBC Global Asset Management. (David Milstead)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

