Streetwise newsletter: HBC takeover battle between Baker, Catalyst heads to OSC

HBC takeover battle between Baker, Catalyst heads to OSC: Catalyst Capital Group Inc.'s attempt to block the takeover of Hudson’s Bay Co. by its chairman will go before the Ontario Securities Commission on Thursday. Story (Rachelle Younglai, David Milstead and Jeffrey Jones)
Catalyst proposal for HBC lacks credibility: Private equity fund Catalyst Capital is attempting to portray itself as both a potential buyer of Hudson’s Bay Co. and a champion of shareholder rights in the battle for control of the department-store chain. That’s pretty far from reality. Opinion (Andrew Willis)
BMO to trim work force as restructuring charge hits bank’s profits: Bank of Montreal’s drive to get leaner is taking a heavy toll on short-term profit, as the bank took the latest – and largest – in a series of restructuring charges that will speed up cost-cutting and lead to job losses. Story (James Bradshaw)
Google co-founders step down as executives of Alphabet: The co-founders of Google are stepping down as executives of its parent company, Alphabet, ending a remarkable two decades during which Larry Page and Sergey Brin shaped a startup born in a Silicon Valley garage into one of the world’s largest, most powerful – and, increasingly, most feared – firms in the world. Story (The Associated Press)
Desjardins replaces senior staff after privacy breach: Desjardins Group is shaking up its senior leadership ranks in the wake of a massive privacy breach that hit all its 4.2 million members earlier this year. Story (Nicolas Van Praet)
U.S. asset manager WisdomTree launches its first bitcoin investment product: U.S. asset manager WisdomTree launched on Tuesday its first investment product that tracks bitcoin, a rare example of a mainstream money manager offering exposure to the volatile world of digital currencies. Story (Reuters)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Endeavour Mining reveals offer to acquire Centamin in $2.5-billion share swap: Endeavour Mining Corp. has unveiled a $2.5-billion all-share proposal to buy Centamin PLC, after being repeatedly rebuffed in private advances. Story (Niall McGee)
