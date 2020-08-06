Streetwise newsletter: Home Capital sees sharp drop in mortgage deferrals as economy reopens

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours:
Brookfield Property Partners takes a US$1.5-billion loss owing to mall, hotel closings: Brookfield Property Partners collected just 34 per cent of the rent from its enclosed malls and was forced to shutter hotels during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, sending the real estate owner to a US$1.5-billion loss in the second quarter. (Rachelle Younglai)
Manulife says cost containment to be key driver of targeted 10%-12% core earnings growth: Canada’s biggest life insurer comfortably beat analyst estimates for second-quarter core profit after markets closed on Wednesday. (David Milstead)
Home Capital sees sharp drop in mortgage deferrals as economy reopens: Home Capital Group Inc. has seen a sharp drop in deferred payments on mortgages for clients who sought relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, an encouraging sign for banks and other lenders that have put hundreds of thousands of loan payments on pause. (James Bradshaw)
Quicken Loans parent shares jump after New York debut: Shares of Rocket Cos. Inc. rose 15 per cent following their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, a day after the parent company of U.S. mortgage lender Quicken Loans LLC slashed the targeted size of its initial public offering by more than US$1-billion. (Reuters)
Airbus shareholders sue aerospace giant over corruption probes: Airbus SE was sued on Thursday by shareholders who accused the European planemaker of securities fraud for misleading them about its ability to avoid and manage corruption accusations over nearly 4-1/2 years. (Reuters)
