Streetwise newsletter: Home Capital soars on news of share buyback; Aircraft-leasing firm once again takes flight

Streetwise newsletter: Home Capital soars on news of share buyback; Aircraft-leasing firm once again takes flight

Home Capital’s shares soar on news of $300-million share buyback: Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. jumped more than 20 per cent after the company announced it will repurchase up to $300-million worth of its common shares, a move designed to boost the company’s sagging stock price. Home Capital announced plans Wednesday to launch a $300-million substantial issuer bid, which will see the company repurchase $300-million worth of common shares at a fixed price. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

Aircraft-leasing firm once again takes flight: Entrepreneurs Martin Goldfarb and Alon Ossip learned about aircraft leasing the hard way, by watching their first investment in the business lose more than half its value this spring. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Fraud inquiry: German state prosecutors confirmed they searched the Munich offices of investor BlackRock Inc. as part of a probe into an illicit tax-trading scheme but exonerated the company’s local chairman, who is vying to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel. Story (for subscribers)

MORE DEALS NEWS

Mining sector: Randgold Resources shareholders on Wednesday approved a $6.1-billion all-stock takeover by Barrick Gold, clearing one of the final hurdles to creating the world’s largest gold company. Story (for subscribers)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How Frank Stronach’s dream of building Florida’s finest private golf course turned into a nightmare: Frank Stronach’s potential multimillion-dollar losses on a luxury golf course in central Florida are expected to play a central role in a court case involving control of his family’s fortune. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday.

