 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: HomeEquity Bank completes Canada’s first sale of a reverse-mortgage portfolio

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

HomeEquity Bank completes Canada’s first sale of a reverse-mortgage portfolio: The largest Canadian provider of reverse mortgages has sold $75-million of the loans to another bank, marking the first time a portfolio of this special category of home loans has been sold as a financial product in Canada. Story (James Bradshaw)

Story continues below advertisement

Sun Life to acquire Britain’s InfraRed Capital Partners: Sun Life Financial Inc. is expanding its global footprint as it buys a majority stake in Britain-based InfraRed Capital Partners, a global infrastructure and real estate investment manager. Story (Clare O’Hara)

JPMorgan receives final approval for majority-owned securities venture in China: JPMorgan Chase & Co. said on Wednesday it has received the final approval from Chinese regulators to set up a majority-owned securities venture in the country. Story (Reuters)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

Proposed Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot merger will save US$4.1-billion without layoffs or plant shutdowns, executives say: A proposed merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA will achieve yearly cost savings of US$4.1-billion without layoffs or plant shutdowns, executives unveiling final terms of the deal said on Wednesday. Story (Eric Atkins)

Despite IPO flameouts, 2019 sets record for U.S. unicorn births: Unicorns such as Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. may have had disappointing IPOs, but U.S. venture capital firms gave birth to a record number of unicorns in 2019. Story (Reuters)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies