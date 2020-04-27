Streetwise newsletter: Horizons warns investors to avoid oil ETFs

Horizons warns investors to avoid oil ETFs: Horizons ETFs Management Inc. is warning investors not to buy units of two of its popular oil-focused exchange-traded funds, as the ETFs face possible implosion because of collapsing energy prices. (Mark Rendell)
TD picked to lead Bank of Canada’s $10-billion corporate bond buying program: The Bank of Canada has chosen TD Asset Management to run its $10-billion corporate bond buying program, aimed at improving liquidity in the market for investment-grade debt. (Mark Rendell)
When the Canadian market tanked, company insiders took an unusual step: buying their own shares: As markets tumbled in the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis, executives and directors at Canada’s largest companies did something they don’t ordinarily do: buy their own shares. (David Milstead)
OMERS Ventures signals renewed commitment to Canadian startups with launch of US$750-million fund: Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, one of the first Canadian institutional investors to back domestic information technology startups after the 2008-09 financial crisis, is signalling a renewed commitment to this country’s innovation sector with the launch of its latest venture-capital fund. (Sean Silcoff)
Why Ottawa needs to revive stalled legislation that would strengthen rules for credit rating agencies: Credit rating agencies are back in the spotlight as they downgrade many major companies because of the economic shock sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic and oil-price rout. (Rita Trichur)
