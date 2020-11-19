 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: How Intact landed its largest and most complex takeover yet

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

How Intact landed its largest and most complex takeover yet: Intact has announced a deal to buy RSA Canada, which has a five per cent market share – but to do so, it also has to acquire the parent company’s British division, as well as co-own RSA’s Danish business. (Tim Kiladze)

As Cogeco bid expires, Rogers CEO says deal ‘just wasn’t meant to be’: A hostile takeover bid for Quebec-based cable operator Cogeco Inc. has expired, with the chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc. saying he is disappointed the family that controls the company was unwilling to discuss the proposed $11.1-billion offer. (Alexandra Posadzki)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

