Streetwise newsletter: How the Goldcorp deal with Newmont came together; Gord Flatt files lawsuit over surveillance cameras

How the Goldcorp deal with Newmont came together: When Goldcorp Inc. executives sat down with their counterparts at Newmont Mining Corp. at an upscale restaurant in downtown Vancouver, it was supposed to be a casual get-together. The mid-December dinner had been on their schedules for some time, and was planned simply to build the rapport between the two senior gold mining companies. Story (Niall McGee and Rachelle Younglai, for subscribers)

Gord Flatt files lawsuit over surveillance cameras: Someone planted three surveillance cameras in an apartment Canadian businessman Gordon Flatt uses in New York City, and he has filed a lawsuit to find out who. Story (Janet McFarland, for subscribers)

With offers below expectations, Hootsuite abandons auction process: Hootsuite Media Inc. has abandoned a process that could have led to a sale of the company after preliminary offers came in below expectations, according to sources familiar with the matter. In October, the Vancouver firm, which makes social media management software, hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to look at options in what one source described as a “price discovery process.” Story (Sean Silcoff and Dave Leeder, for subscribers)

Caisse lures Scotiabank’s investment banking head for executive role: Quebec’s leading pension fund has hired a well-known deal-maker from Bank of Nova Scotia to join its executive ranks. On Thursday, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec announced the hire of Charles Émond as an executive vice-president in charge of its investment strategy in Quebec, as well as with helping co-ordinate its global footprint. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

MEG Energy shares tumble after Husky walks away from takeover bid: Husky Energy Inc. has abandoned its quest to acquire MEG Energy Corp. in a $3.3-billion hostile offer, confounding investors and triggering a selloff in MEG shares. Husky said fewer than its threshold of two-thirds of MEG shares were tendered by a Wednesday deadline, so it chose to walk away and concentrate on its own business rather than extend the cash-and-stock offer. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

Mystery solved: Why Newmont is offering a mere 2 cents in cash as part of its bid for Goldcorp: It is the mystery of the two cents. When Newmont Mining Corp. said on Monday it will buy Goldcorp Inc. for about $10-billion, swapping its stock for Goldcorp’s, it said it would add 2 US cents per share in cash to the transaction. The tiny little sweetener will cost Newmont just US$17-million. Why even bother? Story (David Milstead, for subscribers)

Bank earnings: Morgan Stanley’s quarterly profit fell short of expectations as bond trading revenue slumped more than rivals and its wealth management business faltered, sending its shares down more than 5 per cent. Story (for subscribers)

Retail sector: Sears Holdings Corp. chairman Eddie Lampert won a bankruptcy auction to buy the once iconic U.S. retailer after presenting an improved offer of US$5.2 billion, Sears said on Thursday, allowing it to keep its more than 400 stores running. Story (for subscribers)

