Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Hudson’s Bay shares bounce around in tax-driven trading as delisting approaches

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Hudson’s Bay shares bounce around in tax-driven trading as delisting approaches: As Hudson’s Bay Co. prepares to exit the Toronto Stock Exchange, tax-driven trading in the retailer’s stock is taking investors for a final wild ride. (Andrew Willis)

CIBC names Rob Sedran to senior executive role: The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a new head of research, former mining analyst Giorgia Anton, after the parent bank promoted department head Rob Sedran to a senior executive role. (Andrew Willis)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Former financier paid for sports car, kids’ tuition with investor money, court told: The founder of what was once one of Canada’s largest financial planning companies used investor funds for personal expenses such as private school tuition for his children and a sports car, and to pay back investors in "prior schemes,” the Ontario Court of Justice heard on Monday. (Greg McArthur)

TD lowers executive pay as bank fails to meet internal profit goals: Pay for most of Toronto-Dominion Bank’s top executives fell in the last fiscal year as the bank failed to meet its internal profit goals, it said in a shareholder disclosure Monday. (David Milstead and James Bradshaw)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

