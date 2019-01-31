Streetwise newsletter: Iamgold shares rally amid gold-sector consolidation; Garofalo to leave Goldcorp after company merger

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Iamgold shares rally amid gold-sector consolidation: Shares of Iamgold Corp. have soared amid speculation it could be the next gold miner to be acquired after two huge takeovers among the world’s biggest gold companies brought the sector back to life. Story (Rachelle Younglai and Niall McGee, for subscribers)

David Garofalo to leave Goldcorp after company merger, Newmont CEO says: Goldcorp Inc. chief executive David Garofalo will leave once the company completes its merger with Colorado-based Newmont Mining Corp., says the man who engineered the deal. Mr. Garofalo’s fate had been a question mark ever since Newmont and Vancouver-based Goldcorp announced their US$10-billion union on Jan. 14. Story (David Milstead, for subscribers)

POT ticker lottery is over -- but winner is a mystery: More than three dozen cannabis companies put their names in a lottery for the most desirable marijuana-themed stock ticker symbol, and one fortunate winner has emerged with POT luck. Which company won the right to use the ticker symbol “POT”? Story (Alexandra Posadzki and David Milstead, for subscribers)

MORE DEALS NEWS

Listings: China has published draft rules for a Nasdaq-style startup board in Shanghai, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Wednesday, potentially competing with Hong Kong and New York for listings of tech firms. Story

