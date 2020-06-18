Streetwise newsletter: IIROC alleges misconduct against former PACE executives

IIROC alleges misconduct against former PACE executives: A regulatory body is seeking to discipline two former senior executives of Pace Securities Corp., a now-defunct investment dealer, alleging they failed to address conflicts of interest and to ensure the financial products they sold were suitable for clients. (James Bradshaw)
Alberta is in no hurry on its proposal to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan: Pensions are a hot topic in Alberta – maybe too hot for the province to beat a hasty exit from Canada’s national plan. (Jeffrey Jones)
Ottawa facing $256-billion deficit before latest CERB extension: PBO: Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux says this year’s federal deficit could reach $256-billion, a figure that does not include the major expansion of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit announced this week by the government. (Bill Curry)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.