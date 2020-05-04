Streetwise newsletter: Independent asset-backed financing industry faces risk of widespread failure

Independent asset-backed financing industry faces risk of widespread failure: Independent lenders who provide asset-backed credit to small and medium-sized businesses face widespread failure in the coming months as funding markets seize up and borrowers struggle to pay their loans. (Mark Rendell)
Hydro One takeovers set the stage for more consolidation of Ontario electricity distributors: Hydro One Ltd. won Ontario government approval for two long-planned takeovers last week, clearing the way for renewed growth at a utility that spent the past two years in Premier Doug Ford’s doghouse. (Andrew Willis)
Shopify’s soaring share price vaults founder Tobias Lutke into the ranks of Canada’s richest: Shopify Inc.'s rocketing share price has propelled company founder Tobias Lutke into the ranks of Canada’s wealthiest billionaires, and trading records show the company CEO is selling a slice of that pie. (David Milstead)
