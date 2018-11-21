 Skip to main content

Streetwise Streetwise newsletter: Infrastructure bank ‘actively engaged’ in 10 proposals; Ontario eyeing more oversight over financial planners

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Infrastructure bank ‘actively engaged’ in 10 proposals; Ontario eyeing more oversight over financial planners

For Subscribers
Comments

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Canada Infrastructure Bank ‘actively engaged’ in 10 proposals, president says: The head of the Canada Infrastructure Bank says the 407 Express Toll Route, which has been criticized for its hefty fees, offers a “good example” for how the country can speed the construction of new projects. Barely a year old, the infrastructure bank is mandated to invest $35-billion over 11 years, with hopes it can leverage four to five times that in outside investments toward building new Canadian transportation networks, energy generation and other priorities. Story (Nathan VanderClippe, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario eyeing more oversight: The Ontario government wants stricter regulations for financial planners in the province, including increased oversight of qualifications and training for advisers. Story (Clare O’Hara, for subscribers)

Danny Ardellini, former GFL executive, launches new waste-management company: Danny Ardellini helped build one of North America’s largest waste-disposal companies. Now, the former co-CEO of GFL Environmental Inc. is jumping back into the business in Alberta with the first of what’s expected to be a string of takeovers, backed by up to $100-million from former NHL star Paul Coffey and private-equity fund Almada Inc. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019