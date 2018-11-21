Streetwise newsletter: Infrastructure bank ‘actively engaged’ in 10 proposals; Ontario eyeing more oversight over financial planners

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Canada Infrastructure Bank ‘actively engaged’ in 10 proposals, president says: The head of the Canada Infrastructure Bank says the 407 Express Toll Route, which has been criticized for its hefty fees, offers a “good example” for how the country can speed the construction of new projects. Barely a year old, the infrastructure bank is mandated to invest $35-billion over 11 years, with hopes it can leverage four to five times that in outside investments toward building new Canadian transportation networks, energy generation and other priorities. Story (Nathan VanderClippe, for subscribers)

Ontario eyeing more oversight: The Ontario government wants stricter regulations for financial planners in the province, including increased oversight of qualifications and training for advisers. Story (Clare O’Hara, for subscribers)

Danny Ardellini, former GFL executive, launches new waste-management company: Danny Ardellini helped build one of North America’s largest waste-disposal companies. Now, the former co-CEO of GFL Environmental Inc. is jumping back into the business in Alberta with the first of what’s expected to be a string of takeovers, backed by up to $100-million from former NHL star Paul Coffey and private-equity fund Almada Inc. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

