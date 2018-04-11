Streetwise newsletter: Inovia snags Google, BlackBerry CFOs; Scotiabank head warns about Trans Mountain inaction

Here are the top reads of the day,

Canadian venture capital: The former chief financial officers of Google Inc. and BlackBerry Ltd. are joining Montreal-based venture capital firm iNovia Capital. Story (Sean Silcoff)



Bank AGMs: The head of Canada’s third-largest bank is warning that inaction on the Trans Mountain pipeline project would be damaging to the country’s economy and competitiveness. Story (James Bradshaw)



Story continues below advertisement

Financial products: One of Canada’s largest exchange-traded fund managers is winding down two small ETFs that offered investors a way to play volatility in equity markets. Story (Andrew Willis)

Regulators: Of all the obstacles standing in the way of a national securities regulator, language may be the real deal-breaker. The fear that a Toronto-based national regulator would pay only lip service to regional differences – especially language-related ones – remains the biggest reason Quebec refuses to sign on to the creation of a single securities authority. Opinion (Konrad Yakabuski, for subscribers)



Analysts: Mining companies need to disclose more information ahead of earnings releases to offset volatility in their share prices, says RBC Dominion Securities Inc. analyst Dan Rollins. Story (Niall McGee)



FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

IPOs: FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd is set to raise up to US$240 million in its initial public offering in the United States, the company’s filing showed on Tuesday. Story

Compensation: Financiers in Europe earning more than €1-million (C$1.56- million) rose by a third in the six years to 2016 to 4,597, with investment bankers and London dominant, data showed on Tuesday. Story



Fintech: We’re entering a golden age of Canadian fintech, with total funding reaching $566-million in 2017, up from $559-million in 2016. Consumer adoption of fintech is expected to increase in Canada from 18 per cent to 34 per cent within the next few years. Opinion

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

DEALS WRAP

Telecom sector: Sprint Corp has restarted talks to merge with T-Mobile US Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, the latest effort to bring together the fourth and third largest U.S. wireless carriers. Story

Fintech: Jack Ma’s financial technology business Ant Financial plans to raise US$9-billion in its latest round of funding, that could value the company at $150-billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Story



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Dissidents: Sandy Edmonstone is waging war against history. The former investment banker is betting that shareholders of Crescent Point Energy Corp. are so fed up with the stock’s poor performance that they’ll look past his rather small investment in the oil producer and back his late-entry slate of board nominees. Story (Jeffrey Jones)

The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page