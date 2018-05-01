Streetwise newsletter: Inside Manulife’s plan for a massive Asian expansion

ROB Magazine: Manulife’s new CEO sees the company’s future growth coming from Asia’s burgeoning middle class. Unfortunately, so do many of his competitors. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

Cross-border acquisition: The Bank of Montreal is expanding its U.S. capital markets footprint by acquiring KGS-Alpha Capital Markets, a New York-based fixed-income broker-dealer that specializes in U.S. mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)

Pension funds: The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board is backing the board of directors put forth by management at struggling Crescent Point Energy Corp., the third declaration in the past 12 days in a proxy fight over the direction of Saskatchewan’s largest oil producer. Story (David Ebner, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Legal moves: A long-held wish from the country’s oil patch is coming true: Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall is setting up shop in Calgary’s downtown. Story (Kelly Cryderman, for subscribers)



Venture capital: Recently, a lot of attention has been given to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and whether the tax reform is beneficial or detrimental to the U.S. economy. What has been overshadowed by this debate is the new Opportunity Zones program – a policy tucked into the act that aims to help states with economically distressed areas by encouraging private capital investment. Opinion

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Mortgage rates: The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says it will raise its five-year fixed-rate mortgage rate by 15 basis points. Story



DEAL WRAP

Aerospace sector: Plane maker Boeing Co said on Tuesday it will buy aerospace parts company KLX Inc for about US$3.2-billion in cash to expand its aircraft services business. Story



Entertainment sector: A company formed by Broadway producer Howard Kagan attempted to make a late Tuesday bid for the Weinstein Company, the TV and film studio that filed for bankruptcy after co-founder Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault, setting up an auction if the bid is considered. Story



Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Toy sector: Toy maker Hasbro Inc has agreed to acquire children’s entertainment and merchandising franchises, including the characters of the superhero TV show Power Rangers, from Saban Properties LLC in a deal valued at US$522 million in cash and stock, the companies announced Tuesday. Story



WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Will regulators let Sprint and T-Mobile merge? Several years ago, Sprint’s largest shareholder, SoftBank, quietly approached two of the nation’s top regulators with a question: If Sprint were to merge with T-Mobile, would the government approve it? The answer was an emphatic no. New York Times

The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.