Streetwise newsletter: Insurer says it isn’t liable for finishing Bondfield renovation

Insurer says it isn’t liable for finishing Bondfield renovation: The insurance company liable for construction work at Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital says alleged corruption in the bidding process means it isn’t required to pay for the project – raising questions about who is on the hook for the unfinished $300-million redevelopment. (Greg McArthur and Karen Howlett)
Why the world’s central banks need a better game plan: The world’s central banks have responded to the pandemic with massive programs to support financial markets. But are their policies just setting us up for more trouble down the road? (Ian McGugan)
Federal deficit could hit $252.1-billion this year, may rise if emergency programs extended: PBO: A new report by the Parliamentary Budget Officer says this year’s federal deficit could exceed $252.1-billion, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he doesn’t expect the federal government will need to take exceptional measures to manage the billions in new debt created during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Bill Curry)
Are dividend aristocrats still safe bets? Exxon provides a clue: The dazzling stock market rally over the past six weeks hasn’t smoothed over a lingering concern for investors: Just how safe are dividend payouts from the most reliable cash-generating companies? (David Berman)
