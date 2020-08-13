 Skip to main content
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Key mortgage stress test rate eases, gives borrowers a little more room

Key mortgage stress test rate eases, gives borrowers a little more room: House-hunting Canadians saw their buying power increase this week as the benchmark five-year mortgage rate reported by the Bank of Canada fell for the third time this year, easing a key stress test faced by borrowers. The central bank said the rate fell to 4.79 per cent, after decreasing to 4.94 per cent in May and to 5.04 per cent in March. (Canadian Press)

Investment dealer GMP Capital reworks wealth management takeover to reflect pandemic impact: On Thursday, GMP Capital announced that shareholders will receive an additional 15 cents a share, or a total of $11.3-million, in a special dividend. It also said the Richardson clan will leave additional capital in the company to fund expansion by keeping $32.1-million invested in preferred shares, a holding the family was required to redeem. (Andrew Willis)

Optiva shareholder to test new hostile takeover rules amid messy battle with rivals: A key aspect of Canada’s new hostile takeover regime will be tested next week as the largest shareholder of Optiva Inc. will appear before the Ontario Securities Commission in an attempt to gain control of the Mississauga-based software company in the face of opposition from rival shareholders. (Mark Rendell)

Chinese firms flood into U.S. IPOs despite delisting threat: Despite the threat and rising U.S.-China tensions, the allure of a valuation on the world’s deepest stock market makes the risk of eventual delisting manageable, while financial-technology companies find the regulatory burden of a U.S. listing lighter than that in mainland China or Hong Kong, companies, advisers and investors say. (Reuters)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

