Streetwise newsletter: Landlords in B.C., Quebec, Florida take HBC to court for unpaid rent

Landlords in B.C., Quebec, Florida take HBC to court for unpaid rent: Hudson’s Bay Co. is facing more legal actions from its landlords, with shopping centre owners in Quebec, B.C. and Florida taking Canada’s oldest retailer to court for not paying rent during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Rachelle Younglai, Susan Krashinsky Robertson)
Ottawa orders security review of Chinese state-owned Shandong’s bid for Canadian miner TMAC Resources: Ottawa is ordering a formal national security review of state-owned Chinese miner Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd.'s proposed acquisition of TMAC Resources Inc., injecting more uncertainty into a deal that had already generated a national debate about sovereignty in Canada’s Far North. (Niall McGee)
Brookfield to launch IPO of $1.4-billion Australian coal port next week, sources say: Brookfield Asset Management plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for its $1.4-billion Australian coal export terminal next week, three sources say. The IPO will compete for the title of Australia’s biggest float in 2020 with Macquarie Group’s potential listing of Nuix in a deal that would value the software provider at close to $1.5 billion. (Reuters)
Magna partners with Fisker to build startup’s electric Ocean SUV: Fisker Inc, which is going public through a merger with a so-called blank check company, said on Thursday auto supplier Magna International Inc will supply the vehicle platform and build the electric carmaker’s Ocean SUV. (Reuters)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.