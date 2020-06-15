 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Laurentian Bank CEO François Desjardins to exit at end of June

Laurentian Bank CEO François Desjardins to exit at end of June: Laurentian Bank of Canada is replacing chief executive officer François Desjardins after the bank posted a string of weak financial results and slashed its dividend in part because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Bradshaw)

Founder Prem Watsa buys US$149-million of Fairfax Financial stock: After repeatedly telling investors that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. shares are “ridiculously cheap,” founder Prem Watsa has committed US$149-million of his own money to buying additional shares in the insurance company. (Andrew Willis)

Ottawa’s Kinaxis beefs up AI power with purchase of Toronto-based Rubikloud: Ottawa supply chain software provider Kinaxis Inc. is beefing up its machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities by buying Toronto startup Rubikloud Technologies Inc. for $60-million in cash. (Sean Silcoff)

Hydro-Québec pulling international investment plans, warns of profit hit from COVID-19: Hydro-Québec is pulling back on its hunt for international energy assets and stepping up investments at home as it warns of a big hit to income from the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Nicolas Van Praet)

Repare Therapeutics seeks to raise up to US$152-million in Nasdaq share offering: Montreal cancer drug developer Repare Therapeutics Inc. increased the target size of its Nasdaq initial public offering by more than half on Monday, saying it could raise up to US$152-million. (Sean Silcoff)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

