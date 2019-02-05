Streetwise newsletter: Layoffs at AGF, Franklin Templeton; Namaste fires CEO, considers sale

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours

AGF, Franklin Templeton lay off mining experts amid sector woes: Ani Markova, a fund manager with AGF Investments, and Peter Maletis, a precious metals analyst with Franklin Templeton, were laid off within the past few weeks. A long-time employee of AGF, Ms. Markova was a vice-president and portfolio manager for the investment firm’s Precious Metals Fund. Mr. Maletis was an analyst who supported Franklin’s Gold and Precious Metals Fund. They were both let go after years of declining investor interest in the gold and metals sector. Ms. Markova and Mr. Maletis separately declined to comment. Story (Rachelle Younglai, for subscribers)

Cadillac Fairview anchors new $150-million tech fund spun out of BDC: Cadillac Fairview Corp. Ltd. is the latest Canadian real estate giant to make a concerted push into technology investing by backing a new $150-million venture-capital fund being spun out of Business Development Bank of Canada. Framework Venture Partners said Tuesday it has raised $100-million to date, securing $50-million from BDC Capital and $50- million from Cadillac Fairview, Royal Bank of Canada and the British Columbia government’s BC Tech Fund, managed by Toronto’s Kensington Capital. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

Namaste Technologies weighs sale after firing CEO: Namaste Technologies Inc. is weighing a sale after firing its chief executive for alleged wrongdoing related to recent deal-making. The Vancouver-headquartered cannabis company said Monday in a news release that its board has terminated CEO and director Sean Dollinger after an internal investigation found that Mr. Dollinger allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to the company and improperly enriched himself. The company took issue with asset sales, including the 2017 sale of Namaste-owned Dollinger Enterprises US Inc. for US$400,000, to entities in which Mr. Dollinger and another senior executive have a beneficial interest, the Namaste news release claims. Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

An increasingly cashless world is forcing banks to improve the penalty box ambiance of their branches: The declining use of cash in our society could be the best thing to happen to branch banking. The old-style bank branch sent a subtle message to customers: You need us more than we need you. Lineups were slow, the spaces were cramped and the service was minimal at best. The declining use of cash has broken this power dynamic. People don’t need to visit the branch as much as they used to, which means there are fewer opportunities for banks to sell the investments, credit lines and credit cards that sustain their revenues and profits. The Royal Bank of Canada branch that opened beside the Place d’Orleans Mall in suburban Ottawa last May is a shining example of how banks are trying to keep branch banking alive in an increasingly cashless world. Story (Rob Carrick)

Scotiabank’s MD deal meets resistance from doctors: Among the swag Paul Healey received on his first day of medical school was a backpack with the logo of a financial company he’d never heard of: MD Physician Services. A few years later, when Mr. Healey started working and earning money, he found himself turning to MD for investment advice. Born 50 years ago to help time-pressed doctors manage their savings, the firm was an arm of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA). For many physicians, it was the only place to consider taking their money. “People really did not question what MD was doing,” Mr. Healey said. The firm marketed itself as being run by doctors, for doctors. "It was just assumed they were working on behalf of physicians.” That deep trust has been dented. Last May, Bank of Nova Scotia announced it would buy MD for $2.6-billion. It was a jaw-dropping price and, for many doctors, the deal was an unexpected development. Story (Clare O’Hara and Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Australia: A special government-appointed inquiry excoriated Australia’s financial sector for misconduct on Monday, referring two dozen cases to regulators for possible legal action but leaving the structure of the country’s powerful banks in place. Story (for subscribers)

MORE DEALS NEWS

Cannabis: The unlikely combination of freshwater fish and cannabis is producing outsized medical marijuana crops that Green Relief Inc aims to capitalize on, as the Canadian company plots a stock market listing and global expansion. Story (for subscribers)

IPO: Slack Technologies Inc said on Monday it had confidentially applied with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list shares publicly, moving business messaging service a step closer to going public in what is expected to be a high-profile year for initial public offerings. Story

Electric cards: Tesla Inc has agreed to buy energy storage company Maxwell Technologies Inc for $218 million in an all-stock deal that could help the electric car maker produce batteries that hold more energy and last longer at a time when it needs to cut costs and faces growing competition. Story

Activists: Hedge fund Starboard Value LP has taken a $200 million stake in Papa John’s International Inc after the No. 3 U.S. pizza chain rejected a similar offer from the company’s founder, John Schnatter, according to the company and a regulatory filing. Story

Software: Ultimate Software Group Inc, a cloud-based human resources applications developer, said on Monday it agreed to be bought by an investor group led by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman for about $11 billion. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Low valuations aren’t a good enough reason to bet big on bank stocks: Canadian bank stocks have rebounded over the past six weeks after touching their lowest valuations since the financial crisis. But an enduring recovery rests on profit and revenue growth over the year ahead, and the outlook here is murky at best. Story (David Berman, for subscribers)

