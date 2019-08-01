Streetwise newsletter: London exchange’s takeover of Refinitiv is not a done deal and much can still happen to complicate matters

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
DEALS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs AND FINANCING NEWS
London exchange’s takeover of Refinitiv is not a done deal and much can still happen to complicate matters: The London Stock Exchange Group PLC’s US$14.5-billion, all-stock takeover of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd. is aimed at creating the world’s go-to markets operator and financial-data provider, elbowing Bloomberg LLC aside in the process. Opinion (Jeffrey Jones)
LSE’s deal for Refinitiv has roots in a meeting at a 2013 flower show: London Stock Exchange Group PLC’s US$27-billion purchase of financial-data business Refinitiv has its origins in May, 2013, amid the crocuses, Champagne and corporate hobnobbing of the British capital’s Chelsea Flower Show. Reuters
Devil in the data as funds call for scrutiny of LSE’s Refinitiv deal: Some trading and investment firms are calling for competition regulators to scrutinize London Stock Exchange’s proposed US$27-billion takeover of financial information provider Refinitiv to prevent further market data price hikes. Reuters
Shares in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange surge on public debut: The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange transformed into a public company on Thursday after completing a long awaited initial public offering that valued the bourse at 710 million shekels ($202 million). Reuters
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Thomson Reuters posts best revenue growth in over a decade: Thomson Reuters Corp. posted better-than-expected second quarter results Thursday, including its best organic revenue growth in a decade, prompting executives to boost their outlook for the rest of 2019 and 2020. Megan Devlin
Who is Paige Thompson, the woman charged in the Capital One hack?: Over months of discussions in online forums earlier this year, Paige Thompson acknowledged the personal challenges in her life: suicidal thoughts, struggles to find employment and difficulties she had faced since transitioning to a woman years before. New York Times
