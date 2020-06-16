Streetwise newsletter: Major pension plans vote against Bombardier’s pay practices

Major pension plans vote against Bombardier’s pay practices: A number of major North American pension plans are voting against Bombardier Inc.’s executive pay practices and some have grown so discontented they are also opposing reappointing directors to the company’s board. (David Milstead and Nicolas Van Praet)
BoC to shift focus to economic recovery, new governor say: After unleashing a barrage of measures early in the COVID-19 crisis to successfully stabilize financial markets and keep credit flowing, the Bank of Canada is about to pivot to bolstering the burgeoning economic recovery, new governor Tiff Macklem said Tuesday.
Foreign investors bought record $54-billion of Canadian debt in April: Foreign investors bought a record amount of Canadian debt in April, helping absorb a flood of new government and corporate bonds as investors turned to Canada as a safe place to park money amid market turmoil. (Mark Rendell)
