Streetwise newsletter: Manulife joint venture in China faced whistle-blower complaints

Manulife joint venture in China faced whistle-blower complaints: In late July, 2017, the first in a series of bank transactions moved money out of the personal accounts of several insurance executives to an account belonging to Manulife-Sinochem Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Nathan VanderKlippe)
Canada’s big banks resume advertising with Facebook after one month boycott: Canada’s major banks have resumed buying ads on Facebook after halting spending in July in an effort to press the social-media company to do more to stamp out hate speech and misinformation on its sites. (James Bradshaw)
Rival Torstar bidder drops court appeal to NordStar takeover: A rival bidder for Torstar Corp. has dropped its legal challenge to a $60-million takeover of the publishing company, allowing NordStar Capital LP to complete its friendly deal after weeks of heated sparring. (Jeffrey Jones)
Great-West Lifeco to sell Canadian subsidiary for $175-million to Mackenzie: Great-West Lifeco Inc. says it is selling its Canadian subsidiary GLC Asset Management Group Ltd. to Mackenzie Financial Corp. for $175-million in cash. (The Canadian Press)
Bausch to pay $94-million plus costs to resolve Canadian securities class action: Bausch Health Cos. Inc. says it is ending significant legal matters from the Valeant era by agreeing to pay $94-million plus administration costs to resolve a Canadian securities class action. (The Canadian Press)
