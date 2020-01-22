 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Maureen Jensen to resign from OSC amid tensions with Ford government

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Maureen Jensen to resign from OSC amid tensions with Ford government: Ontario Securities Commission chair and CEO Maureen Jensen is resigning almost a year before her term expires amid tensions with the Progressive Conservative government. (Greg McArthur, David Milstead and Christine Dobby)

Story continues below advertisement

Discount brokerages hit with class-action lawsuit over mutual fund sales: A group of do-it-yourself investors launched a lawsuit against Canada’s discount brokerage firms, alleging the brokers improperly received millions of dollars in fees from mutual fund investors for advice they never provided. (Clare O’Hara)

Wealthsimple unveils new chequing account partnership with two major Canadian banks: Online financial services provider Wealthsimple Inc. has partnered with two major Canadian banks as it prepares to launch the first of three new banking products under development – a chequing account service to be called Wealthsimple Cash. (Clare O’Hara)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

Oxford Properties, AIMCo team up for massive Mississauga development project: Two Canadian pension funds are planning to build 37 new buildings west of Toronto, in what they say is the biggest development project in Canada’s history, as the companies race to capitalize on the housing shortage and low office vacancy rates in the country’s most populated region. (Rachelle Younglai)

U.S. parent seeks a buyer for trading site Matchnow: Canada’s largest “dark pool” stock-trading platform, MatchNow, is up for sale and expected to attract interest from TMX Group Ltd. and rival exchanges that want to dominate the rapidly growing world of electronic trading. (Andrew Willis and Mark Rendell)

Bruce Croxon’s Round 13 Capital launches fresh take on late-stage tech fund: One of Canada’s top technology investment bankers has joined Bruce Croxon’s Round 13 Capital Inc. to lead a new fund focused on giving maturing tech companies a final cash infusion as they prepare for a sale or to go public. (Josh O’Kane and Sean Silcoff)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies