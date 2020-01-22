Streetwise newsletter: Maureen Jensen to resign from OSC amid tensions with Ford government

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Maureen Jensen to resign from OSC amid tensions with Ford government: Ontario Securities Commission chair and CEO Maureen Jensen is resigning almost a year before her term expires amid tensions with the Progressive Conservative government. (Greg McArthur, David Milstead and Christine Dobby)
Discount brokerages hit with class-action lawsuit over mutual fund sales: A group of do-it-yourself investors launched a lawsuit against Canada’s discount brokerage firms, alleging the brokers improperly received millions of dollars in fees from mutual fund investors for advice they never provided. (Clare O’Hara)
Wealthsimple unveils new chequing account partnership with two major Canadian banks: Online financial services provider Wealthsimple Inc. has partnered with two major Canadian banks as it prepares to launch the first of three new banking products under development – a chequing account service to be called Wealthsimple Cash. (Clare O’Hara)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Oxford Properties, AIMCo team up for massive Mississauga development project: Two Canadian pension funds are planning to build 37 new buildings west of Toronto, in what they say is the biggest development project in Canada’s history, as the companies race to capitalize on the housing shortage and low office vacancy rates in the country’s most populated region. (Rachelle Younglai)
U.S. parent seeks a buyer for trading site Matchnow: Canada’s largest “dark pool” stock-trading platform, MatchNow, is up for sale and expected to attract interest from TMX Group Ltd. and rival exchanges that want to dominate the rapidly growing world of electronic trading. (Andrew Willis and Mark Rendell)
Bruce Croxon’s Round 13 Capital launches fresh take on late-stage tech fund: One of Canada’s top technology investment bankers has joined Bruce Croxon’s Round 13 Capital Inc. to lead a new fund focused on giving maturing tech companies a final cash infusion as they prepare for a sale or to go public. (Josh O’Kane and Sean Silcoff)
