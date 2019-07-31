 Skip to main content

Streetwise newsletter: Max grounding starting to hurt Air Canada's bottom line

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Max grounding starting to take a big hit out of Air Canada: Air Canada says it could be a full year before it gets the full fleet of Boeing 737 Max passenger jets back in the air, as it announced that the grounding was beginning to hurt its bottom line. Story (Eric Atkins)

About one million social insurance numbers compromised in Capital One data breach: A massive data hack at credit card giant Capital One Financial Corp. has compromised the personal data of roughly six million Canadians and exposed one million social insurance numbers – making it one of the largest security breaches in Canadian history. Story (The Canadian Press and The Associated Press)

CannTrust not under investigation by securities regulators, interim CEO says: CannTrust Holdings Inc. is “in regular contact” with the Ontario Securities Commission, but not under investigation by securities regulators, according to Robert Marcovitch, who took over the role interim CEO following the firing of former chief executive Peter Aceto last Thursday. Story (Mark Rendell)

TC Energy selling its interest in gas power plants to OPG: TC Energy has reached an agreement to sell its Ontario natural gas-fired power plants for $2.87-billion to Ontario Power Generation. Story (Jeffrey Jones)

Apple revenue forecast tops expectations; iPhone trends stabilize: Apple Inc.’s quarterly profit and revenue beat Wall Street targets on Tuesday and its forecast for fourth-quarter sales topped expectations as well, with chief executive Tim Cook telling Reuters that “marked improvement in greater China” drove the results. Story (Reuters)

The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

