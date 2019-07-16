Streetwise newsletter: Maxar sale of MDA unit could raise sovereignty concerns; Aimia board, largest shareholder clash over company’s future

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the past 24 hours:
Maxar sale of MDA unit could raise sovereignty concerns: Maxar Technologies is said to be seeking a billion-dollar deal to sell its MDA unit to help out Maxar’s financial struggles, and that could include foreign bidders. An old worry is cropping up: Such a transaction could put MDA’s stable of space, defence, maritime, satellite imagery and communications technology at risk of being transferred, once again, to foreign owners – where it really shouldn’t be. Story (Jeffrey Jones)
Aimia board, largest shareholder clash over company’s future: A fight is brewing between some Aimia Inc. directors and its largest shareholder over who will determine the company’s future, nearly one year after it agreed to sell the Aeroplan loyalty program to a group led by Air Canada. Story (Tim Kiladze)
Symantec, Broadcom said to have abandoned deal talks: Cybersecurity company Symantec Corp has walked away from negotiations to sell itself to chip maker Broadcom Inc over price disagreements, people familiar with the matter say. Story (Reuters)
Charles Schwab reportedly in talks to buy brokerage, wealth-management units from USAA: Charles Schwab Corp. is in talks to buy brokerage and wealth-management operations from USAA for about $2-billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Story (Reuters)
InBev shifts focus after cancelling Asian division IPO: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s cancelled Asian stock-market listing will slow but not derail the world’s largest brewer’s efforts to cut its debt mountain, delaying future acquisitions and prioritizing its main challenge – selling more beers. The scuppered Hong Kong listing would have been the world’s biggest initial public offering so far this year. Story (Reuters)
