 Skip to main content

Streetwise Streetwise newsletter: Maxar sale of MDA unit could raise sovereignty concerns; Aimia board, largest shareholder clash over company’s future

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Maxar sale of MDA unit could raise sovereignty concerns; Aimia board, largest shareholder clash over company’s future

For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the past 24 hours:

Maxar sale of MDA unit could raise sovereignty concerns: Maxar Technologies is said to be seeking a billion-dollar deal to sell its MDA unit to help out Maxar’s financial struggles, and that could include foreign bidders. An old worry is cropping up: Such a transaction could put MDA’s stable of space, defence, maritime, satellite imagery and communications technology at risk of being transferred, once again, to foreign owners – where it really shouldn’t be. Story (Jeffrey Jones)

Story continues below advertisement

Aimia board, largest shareholder clash over company’s future: A fight is brewing between some Aimia Inc. directors and its largest shareholder over who will determine the company’s future, nearly one year after it agreed to sell the Aeroplan loyalty program to a group led by Air Canada. Story (Tim Kiladze)

Symantec, Broadcom said to have abandoned deal talks: Cybersecurity company Symantec Corp has walked away from negotiations to sell itself to chip maker Broadcom Inc over price disagreements, people familiar with the matter say. Story (Reuters)

Charles Schwab reportedly in talks to buy brokerage, wealth-management units from USAA: Charles Schwab Corp. is in talks to buy brokerage and wealth-management operations from USAA for about $2-billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Story (Reuters)

InBev shifts focus after cancelling Asian division IPO: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s cancelled Asian stock-market listing will slow but not derail the world’s largest brewer’s efforts to cut its debt mountain, delaying future acquisitions and prioritizing its main challenge – selling more beers. The scuppered Hong Kong listing would have been the world’s biggest initial public offering so far this year. Story (Reuters)

The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter