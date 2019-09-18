 Skip to main content

Streetwise newsletter: Minister intervened in decision regarding performance pay for Canada Infrastructure Bank CEO

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Minister intervened in decision regarding performance pay for Canada Infrastructure Bank CEO: Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne intervened in a decision by the Canada Infrastructure Bank’s independent board regarding the performance pay of the bank’s CEO, according to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail. Story (Bill Curry)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

OMERS makes largest Canadian tech investment to date with $100-million financing in Toronto’s TouchBistro: Pension giant Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System has made its largest investment in a Canadian early-stage technology company, anchoring a $158-million venture financing by Toronto restaurant-software firm TouchBistro Inc. Story (Sean Silcoff)

Saudi market regulator in talks with Aramco on IPO rules: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) is in talks with Saudi Aramco and its advisers about the regulatory requirements for listing on the domestic stock exchange, its chairman Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz told Reuters. Story (Reuters)

Canfor investor says Pattison take-private bid ‘significantly undervalues’ the company: An investment management company that controls about 4.8 per cent of the shares of Canfor Corp. says it will vote against the proposal by a Jim Pattison Group company to take the lumber company private. Story (The Canadian Press)

