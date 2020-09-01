 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Montreal payment processing company Nuvei unveils plans to go public

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Montreal payment processing company Nuvei unveils plans to go public: Payment processing company Nuvei Corp. has filed to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, capitalizing on a surge in investor interest in digital technology stocks as the pandemic has forced more commerce online. (Mark Rendell)

Canadian insurers suffer hit from legacy of annuity-style contracts: A product that troubled Canadian life insurers during the last financial crisis a decade ago has come back to bite some industry players again. (Clare O’Hara and David Milstead)

Rona Ambrose joining TD Securities full-time as deputy chair, sources say: Former interim Conservative Party leader Rona Ambrose is joining Toronto-Dominion Bank full-time, expanding an advisory role she has had with the bank for the last two years. (James Bradshaw)

CIBC’s biggest challenge: closing the valuation gap: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has been saddled with a curiously low stock valuation for years, frustrating investors who feel the bank should trade in line with its Big Six peers. Good news: CIBC’s strong performance during the coronavirus pandemic may at last rescue the stock from the bargain bin. (David Berman)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday.

