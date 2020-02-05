Streetwise newsletter: Mortgage rates fall amid sharp drop in bond yields

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Mortgage rates fall amid sharp drop in bond yields: Toronto-Dominion Bank is the first major lender to lower its posted rate for five-year fixed rate mortgages as bond yields fall. (James Bradshaw and Matt Lundy)
New Caisse boss is François Legault’s man: The search for a new boss to lead Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec through what promises to be a challenging five years ended up pretty much where it began with the appointment last week of Charles Émond to take over from Michael Sabia. (Konrad Yakabuski)
B.C. Finance Minister lobbies Ottawa for amendment to Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act: British Columbia is urging the federal government to amend Canada’s bankruptcy law so that people guilty of misconduct in the capital markets aren’t able to dodge penalties by declaring themselves insolvent. (Greg McArthur)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
FAX Capital takes a contrarian bet on investing in small publicly listed companies: Two years after exiting the mutual funds business, the family that founded Sentry Investments Corp. is making a $120-million bet on small, publicly traded Canadian companies through its new asset management company, FAX Capital Corp. (Mark Rendell)
