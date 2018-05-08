Streetwise newsletter: Nevsun rejects $1.5-billion bid; Quebecor to buy out Caisse’s stake

Mining sector: Nevsun Resources Ltd. has firmly rejected a $1.5-billion takeover proposal from Lundin Mining Corp. and Euro Sun Mining Inc., but is leaving the door open to a deal if Lundin ditches its junior partner. https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/industry-news/energy-and-resources/article-nevsun-rejects-15-billion-bid-from-lundin-euro-sun/" title="" class="">Story (Niall McGee)
Convertibles issued: Almost two decades after they joined forces to keep cable operator Videotron on home soil, Quebecor Inc. and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec have struck an agreement worth $1.69-billion to give the company full control over its main subsidiary. Quebecor said Tuesday it will repurchase the Caisse’s remaining 18.5-per-cent stake in Quebecor Media Inc. by issuing $150-million worth of convertible debentures and will use cash to fund the rest of the buyout. Story (Christine Dobby)
FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP
Mortgages: Bank of Montreal is wooing homebuyers with a variable mortgage rate with the biggest discount ever by a large Canadian bank, according to one market watcher. Story
DEAL WRAP
Drug sector: Takeda Pharmaceutical agreed to buy London-listed Shire for 45.3 billion pounds (US$62 billion) on Tuesday, the biggest yet in a wave of deals sweeping the drugs industry. Story
Takeover opposition: Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, shareholders in Xerox Corp who oppose an agreed deal with Fujifilm Holdings, said they would consider an all-cash bid of at least $40 per share — a 43 per cent premium to the Japanese firm’s offer. Story
Media sector: Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc rose as much as 3.4 per cent on Tuesday after Reuters reported that cable operator Comcast Corp was preparing an all-cash bid to rival a deal agreed late last year with Walt Disney Co. Story
