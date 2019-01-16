Streetwise newsletter: Newmont likely to sell a number of Goldcorp’s Canadian mines; Winnipeg app maker Bold Commerce raises $22-million

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Newmont likely to sell a number of Goldcorp’s Canadian mines: Newmont Mining Corp.’s acquisition of Goldcorp Inc. will likely result in the sale of a number of the latter’s Canadian mines as the combined company focuses on its best-performing and lowest-cost operations. On Monday, the Denver-based gold major announced it had reached a friendly deal to acquire Vancouver-based Goldcorp for US$10-billion in a mostly share transaction that will see Newmont’s mine portfolio jump to 20 properties across four continents. Story (Niall McGee, for subscribers)
Winnipeg app maker Bold Commerce raises $22-million after success on Shopify’s platform: With Shopify Inc. now grown from a startup e-commerce platform to one of Canada’s most valuable technology companies, its fortunes have spilled over into the ecosystem it created – bolstering its partner companies such as Winnipeg’s Bold Commerce. Story (Josh O’Kane and Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)
MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Technology: The Canadian Bankers Association says Canada must create a digital identification system, potentially utilizing technology such as blockchain, biometrics and document review over a live video connection. Story (for subscribers)
Bank earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, on Tuesday reported a slump in bond trading revenue that it blamed on market volatility and a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit. Story (for subscribers)
Bank earnings: Wells Fargo & Co on Tuesday said its loan book shrank and quarterly revenue fell in all of its major businesses, especially consumer banking, sending its shares lower. Story
World bank: The White House is considering former PepsiCo Inc. chief executive Indra Nooyi, U.S. Treasury Department official David Malpass and Overseas Private Investment Corp. CEO Ray Washburne among candidates to head the World Bank, an administration official said on Tuesday. Story (for subscribers)
MORE DEALS NEWS
Capital markets: The partial U.S. government shutdown is slowing plans by some companies to issue stock to the public and potentially cutting off a key source of capital for the financial markets. Story
