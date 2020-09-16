Streetwise newsletter: Nuvei raises target price on initial public offering amid strong demand

Nuvei raises target price on initial public offering amid strong demand: Montreal payment processing company Nuvei Corp. is set to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday after upping the price on its initial public offering. The company last week disclosed plans to raise raise at least US$600-million in its IPO. (Sean Silcoff)
War for Cogeco heats up as the Quebec company accuses Rogers of bad faith and Rogers accuses Cogeco of unacceptable behaviour: A takeover battle for Cogeco Inc. and its subsidiary Cogeco Communications Inc. has grown increasingly hostile, with both sides accusing the other of flouting corporate governance rules. (Alexandra Posadzki)
Bombardier strikes firm deal to sell rail business at lower price: Bombardier Inc. will sell its rail business to French train giant Alstom SA for US$350-million less than originally planned, as the deal moves ahead to an expected close by next spring. (Nicolas Van Praet)
Calgary oil patch waits for confirmation of its first significant IPO in years: On Monday, a private outfit called Topaz Energy Corp. had been scheduled to give a presentation to a virtual edition of the annual Peters & Co. conference. The Street had been waiting with interest, given that an IPO has been under consideration. But Topaz cancelled its spiel, leading analysts and investors to wager it had entered the required quiet period before filing a prospectus for an offering that could raise hundreds of millions of dollars. (Jeffrey Jones)
Couche-Tard founders to lose special voting rights: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will let the sun set on the special voting rights held by its four founders. Executive chairman Alain Bouchard says that he and the three other men who built the Canadian convenience-store empire will let their 25-year-old special stock rights, which give them control over the company, expire next year as scheduled without asking shareholders for an extension. (Nicolas Van Praet)
