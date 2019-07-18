Streetwise newsletter: Onex sells Jack’s Family Restaurants, triples its investment

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Onex sells Jack’s Family Restaurants for an undisclosed amount and triples its investment: Burgers, chicken and biscuits from Birmingham, Ala., have yielded big bucks for Onex Corp. Story (David Milstead)
Microsoft beats estimates on growth of cloud services: Microsoft Corp beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday, even as sales growth began to slow for its cloud product Azure and Office software. Story (Reuters)
Morgan Stanley profit dips but still tops forecasts on gains in wealth management business: Morgan Stanley reported a drop in quarterly profit Thursday, hit by lower market activity amid global trade tensions and expectations for U.S. interest-rate cuts. Story (Reuters)
Evercore set to lose out as Aramco reshuffles IPO roles, sources say: Boutique investment bank Evercore Partners has lost the chance to retain a prime position as an independent adviser for Saudi Aramco’s potential US$100-billion share sale, as the oil giant revives its postponed listing, three sources said. Story (Reuters)
AB InBev said to be exploring asset sale after dropping Asian IPO plan: Anheuser-Busch InBev is considering selling off business units in South Korea, Australia and Central America to cut its massive debt, after cancelling a planned listing of its Asia-Pacific unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Story (Reuters)
The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.