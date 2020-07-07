Streetwise newsletter: Ontario municipalities investing abroad after rule change

Ontario municipalities investing abroad after rule change: A group of Ontario municipalities has begun pooling investments and buying international securities, the first local governments in the province beyond Toronto to take advantage of a rule change allowing municipalities to diversify their portfolios into non-Canadian products. (Mark Rendell)
National Bank takes bigger stake in robo-adviser Nest Wealth: National Bank of Canada has claimed a larger stake in robo-adviser Nest Wealth as it looks to accelerate online services for clients. (Clare O’Hara)
Deutsche Bank says taking Jeffrey Epstein as a client was a ‘mistake,’ will pay $150-million fine: Deutsche Bank will pay a US$150-million fine from a New York regulator for allowing disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to make payments to Russian models and withdraw suspicious amounts of cash during five years as a client. (Reuters)
