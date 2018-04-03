Streetwise newsletter: Ontario Teachers faces executive shakeup; Newton Glassman’s problem at Callidus

Here are the top reads,

Pension funds: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is facing a gap in one of its key executive positions amid a broader shuffle in the leadership ranks of many of the country’s largest pension investors. Story (Jacqueline Nelson)

In decline: Lending firm Callidus Capital Corp. is shrinking fast. That’s a problem for founder Newton Glassman. Story (Andrew Willis)



Private equity: Callidus Capital Corp. shares tumbled 31 per cent to a new low after it reported a deep quarterly loss and said efforts to sell itself have yet to yield any tangible results after more than a year and a half. Story (Jeffrey Jones)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Courts: The billionaire Steven Cohen has won the dismissal of an US$8-billion lawsuit accusing him and his former firm SAC Capital Advisors LP of conspiring with other hedge funds to spread false rumours about Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., hoping to “crush” or “kill” the insurer. Story

Canadian banker snags $750-million in new customers: In a down-and-out Canadian town, Bruce Linton dreamed of transforming an abandoned Hershey Co. chocolate plant into the Next Big Thing, a medical marijuana factory. But the pot entrepreneur faced a crisis typical of his edgy industry: Banks shut their doors in his face. Story

DEAL WRAP

IPOs: GrafTech International Ltd. is seeking to raise more than US$800-million in an initial public offering that could value the company at more than 11 times what owner Brookfield Asset Management Inc. paid for it, according to people familiar with the matter. Story

IPOs: It took more than three hours on Tuesday morning to get Spotify trading publicly, in a stock sale as unorthodox as streaming digital music once seemed. Story

Media sector: Rupert Murdoch ratcheted up the pressure on Britain to approve his US$15 billion-plus bid for pay-TV group Sky by offering to sell or legally separate Sky News, aiming to head off objections the deal could give him too much political influence. Story

U.S. venture capital: Makers Fund has raised US$200 million for a venture capital fund focused on the global interactive entertainment industry. VentureBeat

